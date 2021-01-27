Capitol riot probe expands as authorities search for over 400 suspects, seek sedition charges

Investigators are sparing no resources in their efforts to find people who participated in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, with the search expanding to more than 400 suspects on charges varying from misdemeanors to sedition, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington field office, told reporters on a call that the agency is working "night and day" to sift through the more than 200,000 digital media tips sent to the FBI on Tuesday alone.

D'Antuono said the agency is focused on finding every individual who breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, when a mob of pro-Trump supporters upended a joint session of Congress, forcing lawmakers into hiding, during the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Suspects who specifically were involved in the conspiracy and planning of the attack could be charged with sedition, officials said.

The FBI is looking for suspects who violently assaulted law enforcement officers, resulting in the death of one Capitol police officer and injuries to dozens more.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin told reporters that to date investigators have about 40 cases related to assaults on police officers, both from the Metropolitan Police Department and on federal officers, but he said "that number is going to quickly increase" as further investigations move forward.

D'Antuono added that the suspect wanted for planting pipe bombs outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican National Committees just blocks away from the Capitol building is also still at large, and the FBI is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of anyone who may have been involved.

In addition, law enforcement officials are seeking rioters who specifically targeted journalists and members of the media.

Sherwin said over 150 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Many of the charges include misdemeanor charges for trespassing and felonies related to civil disorder, which can carry a sentence of up to five years, while more serious charges include obstruction of justice and government proceedings, a felony that can result in a 20-year prison sentence.

"Regardless of the level of criminal conduct, we're not selectively only targeting or tried to charge the most significant crime," Sherwin said. "If a crime was committed, we are charging you regardless if you are outside or inside the Capitol to include misdemeanors."

