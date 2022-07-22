Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California's Yosemite National Park Wildfire which has been burning since July 7

Yosemite's Wawona Road is set to reopen on Saturday after firefighters contain wildfire

Associated Press
Firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles of forest.

The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias.

The Yosemite National Park wildfire has been 79% contained.

The Yosemite National Park wildfire has been 79% contained. (Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.