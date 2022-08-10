Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California's iconic Joshua Tree National Park reopens roadways after flood

California thunderstorms forced officials to evacuate the southern portion of the park

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roads on the south side of Joshua Tree National Park that were closed due to flash floods in southeastern California have reopened.

The park's south entrance as well as the Pinto and Cottonwood Canyon roads reopened Tuesday and the Cottonwood Visitor Center was expected to reopen Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

The southern portion of the vast desert park had to be evacuated on Monday when thunderstorms unleashed the floods.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND INSIDE JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK

The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is viewed on March 12, 2022, in Joshua Tree, California. Joshua Tree National Park is reopening roadways that were closed due to flash floods.

The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is viewed on March 12, 2022, in Joshua Tree, California. Joshua Tree National Park is reopening roadways that were closed due to flash floods. (George Rose/Getty Images)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK IN 5...

South of Joshua Tree, operators of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announced that the attraction that rises on the flanks of Mount San Jacinto will remain closed through Aug. 14 for cleanup of flood debris.

Earlier flooding extensively damaged roads in Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve. Highway 190, a major route into Death Valley, will reopen no earlier than Aug. 17, according to the park service.

CALIFORNIA CONSIDERING LISTING ICONIC JOSHUA TREE AS THREATENED

Isolated thunderstorms were expected in the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.