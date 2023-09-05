California woman fights off naked man who snuck into her apartment

A California man was arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s Santa Monica apartment over the weekend and trying to rape her, police said.

Santa Monica police received a call from a resident in the 1500 block around 1 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police she’d woken up to a nude man standing next to her bed.

The woman fought off the intruder and managed to open the front door of the apartment, forcing her would-be rapist out.

Santa Monica Police Forensics Unit and detectives responded to the apartment. Investigators identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley.

3 NEW MEXICO FIREFIGHTERS ARRESTED FOR RAPING WOMAN DURING OFF-DUTY GATHERING

Police said Studley had been observed at the woman’s apartment complex twice on Friday.

A wanted notice was issued for Studley on Sunday. Police arrested him on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Studley is charged with assault with intent to commit rape, residential burglary, and false imprisonment.