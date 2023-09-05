Expand / Collapse search
California woman fights off naked man who snuck into her apartment

Cordell Dionte Studley was arrested Monday

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A California man was arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s Santa Monica apartment over the weekend and trying to rape her, police said. 

Santa Monica police received a call from a resident in the 1500 block around 1 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police she’d woken up to a nude man standing next to her bed. 

Cordell Dionte Studley

Police charged Cordell Dionte Studley with assault with intent to commit rape, residential burglary, and false imprisonment. (Santa Monica Police Department)

The woman fought off the intruder and managed to open the front door of the apartment, forcing her would-be rapist out. 

Santa Monica Police Forensics Unit and detectives responded to the apartment. Investigators identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley. 

Police said Studley had been observed at the woman’s apartment complex twice on Friday. 

A wanted notice was issued for Studley on Sunday. Police arrested him on Monday. 

Studley is charged with assault with intent to commit rape, residential burglary, and false imprisonment. 

