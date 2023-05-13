Expand / Collapse search
California woman facing 4th DUI charge after refusing to leave Taco Bell drive-thru

Demetra Bailey, 39, was driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A California woman is facing a fourth DUI conviction after she was reportedly driving drunk at a Taco Bell and refused to leave the drive-thru lane.

Demetra Bailey, 39, pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges as well as resisting arrest after court documents say she was driving drunk in a Taco Bell drive-thru in Bakersfield, California, in January, KGET-TV reported.

Taco Bell sign

Taco Bell sign (iStock)

Police responded to the Bakersfield Taco Bell location Jan. 4 after receiving calls that a motorist appeared to be drunk and wouldn’t exit the drive-thru lane.

An officer who arrived activated his emergency lights, and Bailey, who has three previous DUI convictions, is alleged to have put her car in reverse to exit the drive-thru lane. Instead, her car went over the curb. 

Bakersfield, Calif. Taco Bell location

Taco Bell at 6619 Panama Lane in Bakersfield, Calif. (Google Earth)

Bailey’s vehicle reportedly got stuck on the curb, prompting her to exit the vehicle and lead officers on a short chase on foot. 

Court records also indicate Bailey was driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

