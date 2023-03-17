Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom
Published

California transforming San Quentin State Prison with emphasis on rehabilitation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to visit the San Quentin facility on Friday

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Jack Brewer Foundation helps prisoners return to life in society Video

Jack Brewer Foundation helps prisoners return to life in society

Jack Brewer, CEO of the Jack Brewer Foundation, explains how his program helps prepare former prisoners transition back into society. He joins 'Fox & Friends' to reflect on his organization's effort to end fatherlessness in America.

San Quentin State Prison – California’s oldest correctional institution – will undergo a transformation focused on rehabilitation. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Thursday that inmates serving prison sentences will be moved elsewhere in the state penitentiary system. The state has 668 prisoners facing death sentences, almost all of them male, and about 100 have already been moved, state prison officials said.

The prison will be renamed the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, providing less-dangerous prisoners education, training and rehabilitation. Notably, San Quentin is home to Mount Tamalpais College, the first accredited junior college in the country based entirely behind bars.

"Today, we take the next step in our pursuit of true rehabilitation, justice, and safer communities through this evidenced-backed investment, creating a new model for safety and justice – the California Model – that will lead the nation," Newsom said in a statement Thursday about the coming changes.

A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, California.

A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, California.

Newsom's office cited Norway's approach to incarceration as a model and inspiration for the program.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after he toured the newly reopened Ruby Bridges Elementary School on March 16, 2021, in Alameda, California. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after he toured the newly reopened Ruby Bridges Elementary School on March 16, 2021, in Alameda, California.

The governor planned to visit San Quentin on Friday, and was expected to share more there. 

Instructor Douglas Arnwine hands back papers with comments to his incarcerated students during a Mount Tamalpais College English class called Cosmopolitan Fictions at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, California. 

Instructor Douglas Arnwine hands back papers with comments to his incarcerated students during a Mount Tamalpais College English class called Cosmopolitan Fictions at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, California.

Newsom is allocating $20 million to launch the plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 