Crime

California tax expert admits role in illegal alien's multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Mexican national accomplice already sentenced to six years for identity theft scheme that targeted American taxpayers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A California tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping an illegal immigrant file fraudulent federal income tax returns that claimed $25 million in refunds, the Justice Department said. 

Victor Cruz, 40, of Bakersfield, helped Miguel Martinez, a Mexican national who was in the United States illegally, carry out the scheme from November 2019 through June 2023, prosecutors said. 

FEDS BUST ARMENIAN FRAUD RING ACCUSED OF STEALING $30M IN COVID, SMALL BUSINESS LOANS

1040 form

A 1040 income tax form and W-2 wage statement with a Federal Treasury refund check. (iStock)

Martinez allegedly used stolen identities to create fake businesses and report phony wage and withholding information for the businesses to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He then allegedly submitted hundreds of income tax returns using the stolen identities while claiming that they worked for the fake businesses and were owed tax refunds based on the phony information.

Cruz prepared and filed more than 500 of the fraudulent tax returns, authorities said. 

COLOMBIAN WOMAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY VOTING IN 2024 ELECTION STEALING $400,000 IN TAXPAYER FUNDED BENEFITS

Tax forms and a border wall

A California man has admitted to helping an illegal immigrant from Mexico falsely claim $25 million in income tax returns.  (Getty Images; iStock)

In exchange, Cruz received thousands of dollars in fees from Martinez in exchange for his services. The IRS actually paid out $2.3 million of the $25 million in refunds that were claimed.

Martinez has pleaded guilty for his role in the scheme and was sentenced to six years in prison. Cruz is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17, 2025. 

Nearly 3 in 5 illegal immigrant households are on taxpayer-funded welfare, study finds Video

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.