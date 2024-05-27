Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

California surfer survives encounter with shark who displayed ‘aggressive’ behavior

The shark bit Garcia's surfboard, pictures show

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
California surfer survives encounter with shark who displayed ‘aggressive’ behavior Video

California surfer survives encounter with shark who displayed ‘aggressive’ behavior

The City of San Clemente closed water access at the beach through Monday evening. (Credit: FOX 11)

A California surfer recently survived a harrowing encounter with a shark who was displaying "aggressive behavior," officials said.

The Sunday encounter in the vicinity of T-Street Beach in San Clemente, California prompted the city to close the beach "due to confirmed aggressive shark behavior."

"The beaches will remain open, but water access will remain closed until 8 p.m. Monday, pending no additional shark sightings," the city said in a notice.

The surfer, Evan Garcia, showed FOX 11 the bite mark on his surfboard, measuring nearly a foot in diameter.

GRANDMA BRAVES SHARKS, JELLYFISH IN 17-HOUR SWIM TO REMOTE ISLAND

Split image of stock and shark attack victim

Surfer Evan Garcia told FOX 11 that he encountered an aggressive shark. (iStock / FOX 11 Los Angeles)

He said a juvenile shark, measuring around four to six feet, knocked him off his board while he was in the water.

Garcia told the outlet he notified a lifeguard after the encounter and showed him the surfboard. After confirming the bite mark with a shark expert, officials ordered everyone out of the water.

ULTRA-RARE FISH, ALMOST NEVER SEEN BY HUMANS, WASHES UP ON OREGON COAST FOR FIRST TIME

Shark attack victim smiling near board

The bite mark on Garcia's surfboard measured nearly a foot in diameter. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

"When that thing hit me from below, I knew right away that it was a shark. There's people out there who have been injured by sharks. And I'm so lucky that it only got my board," Garcia told FOX 11.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Split image of damaged board and beach

The shark incident happened at T-Street Beach in San Clemente, California. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

No additional details about the incident are known at this time.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 