MAGA-hat wearing teen claims California high school wouldn't permit her to wear hat

A high school student who reportedly wanted to sport her “Make America Great Again” hat at her California school this week wasn’t able to because of the dress code.

Clovis North High School senior Maddie Mueller sought to wear the hat bearing President Trump’s campaign slogan on Wednesday upon the request of the Valley Patriots, a conservative activist group of which she is a part of, KCBS-TV reported, citing KGPE.

Her request to wear a different hat that bore school colors and supported the president was also reportedly rejected.

Mueller claimed that the school’s decision goes against her First Amendment rights, KCBS-TV reported. She questioned how “being a patriot in trying to show pride in your country” could be considered “inappropriate.”

VANS EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY CURSING AT MAGA HAT-WEARING TEEN

The school’s decision pertained to the fact that the request specifically concerned a hat, a spokesperson for the Clovis Unified School District told Fox News in a statement Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate that our dress code is being misrepresented as specifically singling out a MAGA hat as that is not what the policy says,” Chief Communication Officer Kelly Avants said.

The district’s decades-old dress code has general guidelines on what students are permitted to wear that helps to foster “a learning environment free from distraction and that promotes a safe and welcoming environment on campus,” Avants claimed.

“The district dress code allows for students to wear shirts or other clothing with a wide variety of sayings and/or political commentary. Unless causing an actual disruption on campus, MAGA apparel is acceptable, and this has been shared with the student,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mueller claimed to have also encountered dress code-issues while wearing shirts that support the construction of a wall at the nation’s southern border, according to KCBS-TV.