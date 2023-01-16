California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County

A video has emerged showing a road collapsing and sliding down a steep hill in San Mateo County following repeated storms that have soaked California.

The footage posted by the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit on Saturday comes as the region remains under a flood watch until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The video shows a portion of the 4100 block of Stage Road near Pescadero slowly breaking off before picking up speed and sliding down a slope.

MORE RAIN AND MOUNTAIN SNOW IS COMING FOR CALIFORNIA, BUT RELIEF IS ON THE WAY

Officials later closed the area to the public.

WINTER STORM IN ARIZONA DUMPS NEARLY 20 INCHES OF SNOW

FOX Weather reports that one final storm is impacting California today, bringing a likely additional 1-2 inches of rain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is really the last gut punch that's moving through. So, another round of rain, especially for the [San Francisco] Bay Area, because that low is tracking right over the Bay Area today," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service added in an advisory, noting, "Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall."