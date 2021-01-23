California snorkeler attacked by shark in Hawaii

A 73-year-old California man snorkeling off the coast of Maui was attacked Friday by an 8-foot-long shark.

The man was about 40 yards from shore when he suffered cuts to his calf, officials said.

Maui County Fire Department responded to Kaanapali Beach at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time following reports of an apparent shark attack near the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort.

MAUI SURFER BITTEN BY SHARK DIES SHORTLY AFTER BEING LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION

"When personnel arrived, they found that the victim had made it to shore and was receiving first aid from the staff at the KOR," the fire separtment wrote in a Friday Facebook post.

The Honolulu Star Adviser reported Friday that the man was taken to Maui Memorial Hospital in good condition.

According to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, there were no other snorkelers or swimmers in the immediate vicinity and the man called 911 on his own.

Officers from their Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Divisions of Aquatic Resources posted shark warning signs in the area after the encounter and patrolled the beach on-foot and by all-terrain vehicle to warn people.

Beach-goers were advised to stay out of the water until an all-clear was issued.

According to Maui Now, ocean and weather conditions were calm at the time of the report following extreme wind gusts that tore through the Hawaiian Islands earlier last week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A shark attack on Dec. 8 at nearby Honolua Bay claimed the life of a 56-year-old local man. He was attacked by a 14-foot tiger shark and died after suffering severe leg lacerations, officials said.