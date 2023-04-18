CA 'snake burglar' set free after 10 days in jail arrested again after 'feasting' on justice system

Police in southern California have again arrested a man they believe is responsible for over 70 commercial burglaries who is referred to as the "snake burglar" due to the way he crawls around properties.

In a press release , the Riverside Police Department said 32-year-old Christopher Michael Jackson was arrested on April 12 after a security system at a business alerted officers to a break-in. Police quickly arrived at the scene and found Jackson, who they "instantly recognized" as a "known serial burglar."

Jackson has been dubbed the "snake burglar" due to his burglary process which involves breaking a windowpane to enter a building and then crawling along the floor to avoid motion sensing alarms. He would often cut open safes and steal money before fleeing.

Police believe that Jackson, who they say is a transient, is responsible for over 70 commercial burglaries since July 2021 and has been arrested on "numerous occasions" and was "recently ordered to serve six sentences of 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to 23 felonies."

However, the Facebook post says that laws related to jail overcrowding meant that Jackson served less than 10 days in jail.

"Legislative changes over the past decade, including AB109, Prop 47 and Prop 57, have made it increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of our citizens, but that does not stop our tireless efforts to do so," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said.

"We must, as a community, advocate for ourselves and each other to pressure state legislators to make sound reasonable changes in these laws to protect our residents and businesses," he added.

"We do not want more punishment, but we do want more safety. Safety from being terrorized by habitual thieves feasting on us and on our justice system."

Jackson had seven outstanding felony warrants at the time of his arrest and police said he is being held at the Robert Presley Detention center on $100,000 bail.

Police say Jackson was also charged with narcotics violations after methamphetamine was allegedly found on him at the jail.