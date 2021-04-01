Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California shooting was the worst Orange has seen since 1997

Shooting leaves four dead and one woman injured

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post
close
California shooting leaves 4 dead, including a childVideo

California shooting leaves 4 dead, including a child

Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Orange, California. The suspect is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting that claimed four lives — including a child’s — in Orange, California, was the worst in the city of about 140,000 residents since 1997, when a man killed the same number of people, according to a report.

Arturo Reyes Torres, 41, who was fired as an equipment operator for the state Department of Transportation, carried an assault rifle, a shotgun and a handgun when he returned to his workplace on Dec. 18 that year, the Orange County Register reported at the time.

Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Bent on exacting revenge for being axed six weeks earlier, Torres gunned down four and wounded several others, including a police officer.

Torres was then fatally shot in a wild shootout with police, according to the news outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The gunman, who had worked for Caltrans for about 15 years, was fired after being videotaped while illicitly selling scrap aluminum from the state facility’s yard, the Register reported.

Your Money