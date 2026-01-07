Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

California school's far-left gender, 'privilege' lesson in sex ed curriculum exposed

California school's lessons taught through lens of race, gender and oppression

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Digital has obtained the contents of ninth-grade sex education material from a California public school classroom focused on "privilege," oppression and a litany of gender concepts. 

The curriculum from Woodland Unified School District, located in the Sacramento area, contains a module called Teen Talk, originally created by a company called Health Connected and then adopted by public schools. The module is the third lesson in the company's sex education curriculum.

One of the slides is titled "Identity Iceberg," and explains that outward appearances, like someone's body type or skin color, may be part of their identity. However, traits like race, gender, nationality and sexual orientation can only be assumed.

slide from sex ed class California

A slide from a 2025 sex education lesson at Woodland Unified School District in California is titled "Identity Iceberg." (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The concepts of "privilege" and oppression play a prominent role in the module. It features a "Wheel of Privilege/Power," ranking people in certain categories based on their privilege, and defines the term as "social advantages or opportunities distributed unequally based on historical power."

In one example that focuses on gender, "trans, intersex and non-binary" people are classified as "marginalized," while "cisgender" women are less marginalized, and "cisgender men" are the least marginalized and have the most power.

Another category is "body size," where large people are marginalized, average people are less marginalized and slim people are the least marginalized and have the most power. In the category of race, from most to least marginalized are people with dark skin, those with "different shades" of skin, and those with white skin.

Wheel of Privilege slide California

A slide from a 2025 sex education lesson at the Woodland Unified School District in California is titled "Wheel of Power/Privilege." (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The module also discusses "systems of oppression," and states that the legal system, healthcare system and educational system are examples of power imbalances.

Identities and experiences slide California

A slide from a 2025 sex education lesson at the Woodland Unified School District in California is titled "Identities and Experiences" and discusses "systems of oppression." (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Gender is also a major focus of the module.

A slide defines gender dysphoria, describing it as an "intense discomfort" related to a "disconnect between one's body and identity," distress related to certain body parts or "desire for different body parts," being unable to express oneself "in a way that feels comfortable and affirming," or being "misgendered."

The slide ends with a stark warning: "Intentionally misgendering someone is sexual harassment."

Gender Dysphoria slide California

A slide from a 2025 sex education lesson at the Woodland Unified School District is titled "Gender Dysphoria." (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

A slide explaining transgenderism shows a character with male genitalia standing below a thought bubble that says, "I'm a girl," and the inverse, a character with female genitalia standing below a thought bubble that says, "I'm a boy."

A transgender illustration California

A 2025 sex education slide from the Woodland Unified School District depicts transgender characters. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Another slide about binary systems asserts that many identity categories are false dichotomies, including "male" and "female" as an example.

One slide notes that homosexuality is found in more than 1,500 species of animals, and includes photos of fish, bugs and lions.

Sex education slide California

A slide from a 2025 sex education class at the Woodland Unified School District discusses homosexuality among animals. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Toward the end of the presentation, a slide provides "tips for respectful interactions."

It directs students to "display pronouns in an accessible way" on social media, in email signatures and on name tags. It also directs the children to introduce themselves to other people using their preferred pronouns.

Respectful interactions slide California

A slide from a 2025 sex education lesson at Woodland Unified School District directs students to introduce themselves using preferred pronouns. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The Woodland Unified School District addressed the module in a brief statement to Fox News Digital.

"We recognize and respect that families may hold differing views," a spokesperson said. "As a public school system, our responsibility is to follow state law and provide a safe learning environment for all students, which includes opt-out options for parents and guardians."

Health Connected did not return a request for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
