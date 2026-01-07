California school's far-left gender, 'privilege' lesson in sex ed curriculum exposed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Digital has obtained the contents of ninth-grade sex education material from a California public school classroom focused on "privilege," oppression and a litany of gender concepts.

The curriculum from Woodland Unified School District, located in the Sacramento area, contains a module called Teen Talk, originally created by a company called Health Connected and then adopted by public schools. The module is the third lesson in the company's sex education curriculum.

One of the slides is titled "Identity Iceberg," and explains that outward appearances, like someone's body type or skin color, may be part of their identity. However, traits like race, gender, nationality and sexual orientation can only be assumed.

The concepts of "privilege" and oppression play a prominent role in the module. It features a "Wheel of Privilege/Power," ranking people in certain categories based on their privilege, and defines the term as "social advantages or opportunities distributed unequally based on historical power."

In one example that focuses on gender, "trans, intersex and non-binary" people are classified as "marginalized," while "cisgender" women are less marginalized, and "cisgender men" are the least marginalized and have the most power.

Another category is "body size," where large people are marginalized, average people are less marginalized and slim people are the least marginalized and have the most power. In the category of race, from most to least marginalized are people with dark skin, those with "different shades" of skin, and those with white skin.

The module also discusses "systems of oppression," and states that the legal system, healthcare system and educational system are examples of power imbalances.

Gender is also a major focus of the module.

A slide defines gender dysphoria, describing it as an "intense discomfort" related to a "disconnect between one's body and identity," distress related to certain body parts or "desire for different body parts," being unable to express oneself "in a way that feels comfortable and affirming," or being "misgendered."

The slide ends with a stark warning: "Intentionally misgendering someone is sexual harassment."

A slide explaining transgenderism shows a character with male genitalia standing below a thought bubble that says, "I'm a girl," and the inverse, a character with female genitalia standing below a thought bubble that says, "I'm a boy."

Another slide about binary systems asserts that many identity categories are false dichotomies, including "male" and "female" as an example.

One slide notes that homosexuality is found in more than 1,500 species of animals, and includes photos of fish, bugs and lions.

Toward the end of the presentation, a slide provides "tips for respectful interactions."

It directs students to "display pronouns in an accessible way" on social media, in email signatures and on name tags. It also directs the children to introduce themselves to other people using their preferred pronouns.

The Woodland Unified School District addressed the module in a brief statement to Fox News Digital.

"We recognize and respect that families may hold differing views," a spokesperson said. "As a public school system, our responsibility is to follow state law and provide a safe learning environment for all students, which includes opt-out options for parents and guardians."

Health Connected did not return a request for comment.