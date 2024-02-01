Beverly Hills police detain armed suspect at Waldorf Astoria hotel ahead of Grammys party

Beverly Hills police on Thursday detained a suspect at the city’s famous Waldorf Astoria after responding to an active threat situation.

Beverly Hills police said it responded to the hotel regarding an "armed man" on the hotel balcony.

A source at the scene told The Holly Reporter there was a major police presence in the area, as well as a SWAT vehicle and a helicopter circling above.

Responding officers encountered the suspect barricaded in his room. Crisis negotiators made contact with the suspect and he willingly surrendered to the police.

The Beverly Hills Police Department later said it had detained a suspect and will remain on scene to investigate. There was no longer a threat to the public and the roads would open shortly, BHPD said.

LA OPERA DROPS PREMIERE OF MASON BATES' ‘KAVALIER AND CLAY’

BHPD did not release additional information about the circumstances of the arrest or what led to it.

"We can confirm an isolated incident occurred at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and the hotel is cooperating fully with local authorities. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance, and we will continue to make every effort to ensure all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations," a spokesperson for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills told Fox News Digital in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened ahead of Clive Davis’ celebrity Grammy party, scheduled for Saturday before the Grammy’s on Sunday.