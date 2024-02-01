Taggers vandalize 27 floors of luxury Los Angeles high-rise left abandoned by Chinese developers

Taggers vandalized 27 floors of an abandoned luxury high-rise in Downtown Los Angeles and an investigation is underway.

Video of the Oceanwide Plaza shows graffiti on nearly every level of the building, located on Figueroa Street. The structure is located near the Crypto.com arena, where the 2024 Grammy Awards will be held this Sunday.

It’s not clear how many people were involved or how long the graffiti took.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Central Division personnel have met with property management and city representatives to discuss ways to better secure the property and add additional security measures.

"The measures will be implemented immediately and the graffiti will be removed," the LAPD told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Construction on the billion-dollar Oceanwide Plaza began in 2015. The architecture firm behind the project, CallisonRTKL, said the project’s aim was to transform Downtown Los Angeles from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to FOX LA.

Work on the building was stalled after the Chinese developer behind the project pulled the plug in 2019. It has remained unfinished ever since.