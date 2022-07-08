California police search for man seen near Los Angeles-area home explosion that injured woman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Southern California are trying to identify the person suspected of throwing an explosive device that injured a woman in her home on Tuesday.

The woman was in her kitchen in her Anaheim home when she heard a noise at the front of the house, the Anaheim Police Department said. When she went to check it out, she saw an explosive on the ground and the fuse burning, police said.

She tried extinguishing the device.

"At this time, it exploded in her hand," a police statement said. "She then ran upstairs to seek help."

Anaheim firefighters responded to the scene and the woman was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center for major injuries to her hands and feet.

The suspect was captured on home security video taken from a neighbor's unit walking toward the victim's door window police said. Seconds later, an explosion is heard.

The suspect was seen walking away from the victim's residence.

He was described as a male weighing 180 pounds wearing a hoodie, backpack, black jeans and black tennis shoes.