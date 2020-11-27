Expand / Collapse search
California police officer shot during vehicle chase in Anaheim: report

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit involving police from Buena Park

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A California police officer was shot Friday night in Anaheim, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Highway 91, according to reports.

The officer's medical condition was not immediately clear. It was unknown if a suspect had been arrested.

The location is on the northwest edge of the Orange County city.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit involving police from Buena Park, a city just outside Anaheim, Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles reported via Twitter.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

