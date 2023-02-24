Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

California police arrest suspect allegedly involved in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man

California police said Tzu-Ta Ko, a 100-year-old Taiwanese immigrant, died after being struck by a Mini Cooper

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Oakland police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect connected to the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old man.

Tzu-Ta Ko, 100, was a retired government official who was struck by a white Mini Cooper at 7 a.m. on Sunday. 

The Taiwanese immigrant turned 100 last November.

Police identified the suspect as Akesha Norman, 48, to FOX 2 San Francisco.  Norman was found and arrested using surveillance video.

Police were offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Officers said on Friday that Ko suffered severe head trauma during the collision.

Ko's daughter, Shirley, said that she was still in shock over her father's death. His wife passed away in January.

"Everybody should learn from him," Shirley said. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."

Ko suffered severe head trauma during the collision and passed away at the age of 100.

"We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me," she added.

During Friday's press conference, Captain Anthony Tedesco urged the public to never leave the scene of a car crash.

"If you're involved in a traffic collision, checking on the safety of the other person involved is paramount," he said.