California police arrest multiple suspects in connection with off-duty officer shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Wednesday.

Capt. Scott Loughner of the suburban Downey Police Department confirmed the arrests and said details would be released in an afternoon press conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot to death in a mid-afternoon attack Monday in a parking lot near a Downey fitness center.

CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH-LANDS AND IGNITES ON FREEWAY NEAR LOS ANGELES

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during an online community question-and-answer session that Downey police late Tuesday, assisted by other agencies, arrested three people responsible for the killing.

"We're happy to know that arrests have been made," the sheriff said. "There's a lot more investigation to go on."

The office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in an advisory that criminal charges would be announced at the press conference.

PROTESTERS DISRUPT LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL VOTE ON BANNING HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS NEAR SCHOOLS

Solorio joined the Monterey Park Police Department as a recruit in January, graduated from the county sheriff's academy on July 22 and started field training on July 25.