California newspaper’s sportswriter arrested, accused of killing his mother

A sportswriter for a newspaper in the San Francisco Bay Area has been arrested, accused of stabbing his mother to death, according to reports.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Roth, 41, who worked part-time for the Bay Area News Group, publisher of the East Bay Times of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, the Mercury News of San Jose and other papers.

His mother, Darlene Roth, 74, called police in Walnut Creek around 5 a.m. Monday to report having been stabbed. Emergency responders provided aid when they arrived but she died after being transported to a hospital, police said in a statement.

Charging records say the suspect used a knife in the attack, the East Bay Times reported. No suspected motive was immediately reported.

The suspect was found at the scene by police, placed under arrest and charged with murder and elder abuse causing death, the East Bay Times reported.

He was being held in the Contra Costa County jail pending further legal action, the report said.