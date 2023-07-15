Expand / Collapse search
California National Park Service rangers hunt for a man with knife in Sequoia National Park

The man reportedly attempted to rob an individual

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Authorities are looking for a man with a knife in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park. 

The National Park Service said that a report came in Friday morning before 5 a.m. PT regarding a vehicle on fire on the Generals Highway in the southern California park. 

Upon locating the vehicle, park rangers discovered it had been completely burned. 

While investigating the incident, another call was received about an altercation. 

Giant Sequoia National Monument

A sign for Giant Sequoia National Monument in Sequoia National Forest, California, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.  (Photographer: David Swanson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It was reported that the suspect had attempted to rob an individual and take their cell phone, keys and wallet. The suspect was waving a knife and stick. 

When the person refused, the suspect fled into the forest. 

The man is described as wearing hefty hiking boots, dark green fitted cargo pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a brimless hat that is possibly a beanie and a gaiter or buff that covers his mouth and nose.  

In addition, as rangers searched the area for the suspect, they found that the Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged while it was closed, with no visitors inside. 

Giant Sequoia National Monument

An aerial view of the Sequoia National Monument (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The museum is temporarily closed for repairs, although the Park Service notes that the Lodgepole Visitor Center in Lodgepole Village remains open.

It remains unclear at this time if these events are related.   

A tree and visitors in Sequoia National Park

The Sentinel tree (C), a giant sequoia tree, stands at 2,200 years old and 257-feet high, on August 22, 2022, in Sequoia National Park, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The suspect has not yet been found, and this is an ongoing investigation by the National Park Service, the FBI and the U.S. Forest Service. 

Officials have reported no injuries. 

While an earlier area closure and shelter-in-place order has been lifted, Sequoia National Park visitors are asked to be cautious and remain alert. 

Those who see something suspicious or have information are being asked to report it to the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or call 911. 

