Colorado
Colorado woman, 26, dies after 500-foot fall while free solo climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park

National Park Service did not identify the climber at Rocky Mountain National Park

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
A Colorado woman died Sunday after falling approximately 500 feet while free solo climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park. 

The 26-year-old, who was from Boulder, was climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge. 

The ridge is located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

A 27-year-old man – also from Boulder – who was climbing with the woman, notified park rangers of her fall via cell phone. 

The Colorado National Guard

The Colorado National Guard lands their CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Boulder Municipal Airport and rescue workers get on board. (Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The National Park Service said that Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were able to reach him last night. 

The park requested help from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter at Buckley Air Force Base to extricate the man, who was uninjured, via a hoist operation. 

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted in the effort and the rescuers used a winch operated cable. 

A sign for Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

An entrance sign for Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is seen in 2016. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The agency said the park was also assisted by a Flight for Life Air Ambulance for initial air reconnaissance.  

On Monday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members hiked to the area above Ypsilon Lake to prepare for a helicopter long-line recovery. 

The body of the victim was transported by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park. 

Part of the remaining snowpack is seen at a high elevation in Rocky Mountain National Park

Part of the remaining snowpack is seen at a high elevation in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Grand County, Colorado. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Afterward, she was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office. The coroner will determine the cause of death. 

The woman's name will be released after her next of kin are notified.

