STATE AND LOCAL
Published

Multiple people killed in California after bus, semi-truck collide: authorities

California Highway Patrol could not confirm how many fatalities

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Multiple people have been killed in a collision involving a bus and semi-truck in Imperial County, California, local authorities confirmed to Fox News.

The California Highway Patrol could not yet confirm how many fatalities occurred as a result of the accident.

Imperial Fire Department Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo confirmed a mass casualty crash in Holtville, which is located about 125 miles outside of San Diego, according to Fox 1 Los Angeles.

The fire department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

Authorities did not give further details, according to the outlet. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

