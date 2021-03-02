Multiple people killed in California after bus, semi-truck collide: authorities
California Highway Patrol could not confirm how many fatalities
Multiple people have been killed in a collision involving a bus and semi-truck in Imperial County, California, local authorities confirmed to Fox News.
The California Highway Patrol could not yet confirm how many fatalities occurred as a result of the accident.
Imperial Fire Department Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo confirmed a mass casualty crash in Holtville, which is located about 125 miles outside of San Diego, according to Fox 1 Los Angeles.
The fire department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.
Authorities did not give further details, according to the outlet.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.