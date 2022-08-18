Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California mid-air collision, reports of 'multiple' fatalities, city says

Two planes were attempting to land at the Watsonville Municipal Airport when the collision occurred, the city said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two planes collided in mid-air in Northern California and has resulted in reports of several deaths, authorities said Thursday. 

The incident occurred near the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, about 90 miles south of San Francisco. A 

The city of Watsonville said two planes collided in the air as they were attempting to land around 2:55 p.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, the city said.  A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News. 

SAN DIEGO PILOT, DRIVER UNHURT AS PLANE CRASHES INTO CAR NEAR HIGHWAY

Two planes collided in the air at an airport in Watsonville, California, the city said Thursday.  (City of Watsonville )

One person was in the Cessna 152 and two people were aboard the other aircraft. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground. 

No other details were disclosed. An investigation into the collision is ongoing. 

Fox News has reached out to local authorities and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

