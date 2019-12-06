California man accused of drunken attack on jail guards during arrest claims he was victim of 'racist' beating: reports

A California man was charged with five counts of battery on a custodial officer this week in an incident that he claimed was a "racist" attack on him by jail guards, according to reports.

Jacob Servin, 29, was arrested Sunday for public intoxication in Stockton, Calif. and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, KOVR-TV reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Servin was combative, grabbing a female officer, kicking an officer in the chest and trying to bite staff.

Servin denies he was violent.

"Correctional officers were forced to react to his aggressiveness in order to protect themselves and maintain the safety and security of others in the facility," the sheriff's office said in a statement, according to Sacramento's KCRA-TV.

Servin shared photos of himself bloodied and bruised on Instagram this week, claiming he was beaten by jail guards in a “racist hate crime.”

"Yesterday 3 racist county sheriffs from Stockton held me down beat me, choked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, with their fists and batons one by one for a long period of time while I was yelling and yelling for them to stop.Whitnesses (sic) could hear me yelling for my life these men tried to kill me all while yelling racist remarks," he wrote.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of when the incident happened. However, the video doesn’t show the alleged incident, which took place in a temporary holding cell where there are no cameras, Sacramento's KOVR-TV reported.