Stabbing attack on three US Marines gets defendant 4-year prison sentence
A California man was sentenced to four years in prison for stabbing three Marines outside a bar in August, according to reports.
Alexis Moreno Aguirre pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. A third felony assault charge and sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury were dismissed.
The confrontation between Aguirre and the servicemen -- two 21-year-old men and a 23-year-old man -- occurred just after 1 a.m on Aug. 3 in San Clemente, a coastal Southern California city 30 miles north of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton.
One Marine suffered a stomach wound, another had injuries to his stomach and shoulder and the third was injured in his stomach and throat. All three were taken to a hospital.
Details about what led to the fight were not released.
The Marines were back with their unit -- 1st Battalion/4th Marines -- a few days after the altercation, a spokesman told the Orange County Register.