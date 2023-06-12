California man drowns on honeymoon in Hawaii, couple's belongings stolen during resuscitation efforts

A newly-married California man drowned while snorkeling on his honeymoon in Hawaii, and when bystanders attempted to resuscitate him, thieves took the newlyweds' belongings and rental car.

Steven Phan, 49, and his wife Brittany were snorkeling off the shore of Electric Beach on June 1 when he vanished beneath the water, according to the New York Post.

Phan's body was quickly pulled to shore by a spear fisherman and bystanders began CPR until first responders arrived.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to KHON.

HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS FOR SECOND TIME THIS YEAR

A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral and memorial costs, and other expenses related to his death, said all the couple's belongings that were on the beach, including their rental car, were stolen as Brittany watched strangers attempt to save her husband.

"As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental," according to the fundraiser, which had accumulated more than $21,000 as of Monday morning.

The Phans, who were wed on March 20, were only married for about three months when he drowned.

ENDANGERED HAWAIIAN MONK SEAL KILLED BY BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA, US OFFERS $5,000 AWARD FOR INFORMATION

"Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance," the page said. "Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Honolulu City Councilmember Andrea Tupola said the city will be adding a lifeguard stand and the necessary staffing to the beach in the coming months following public demand, KHON reported.

Honolulu police are investigating a theft and auto theft in connection with the incident.