California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food

The California man is being held on $1 million bond and faces an attempted murder charge

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire.

Raul Bautista was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire

Raul Bautista was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire (Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response.

Bautista sprayed the store employee with lighter fluid and tried to set the victim on fire before running away from the store, police said.

Bautista was arrested soon after the incident and was charged with attempted murder and robbery. He is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $1 million bail.

