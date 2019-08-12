Expand / Collapse search
California Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger: report

A Lyft driver in San Mateo, Calif., is accused of raping an intoxicated passenger early Saturday morning after police said he brought the woman from a bar back to his home during a trip, a report said.

Tonye Kolokolo, 46, is accused of rape, reports said.

The woman reportedly passed out in the back of Tonye Kolokolo’s car prior to the alleged assault. The 46-year-old driver is accused of having non-consensual intercourse with the 25-year-old woman.

The investigation is ongoing, KTVU reported.