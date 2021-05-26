California Jersey Mike's customer enraged over wrong order throws chips and steals tip jar

A customer at a Jersey Mike's Subs in Southern California became incensed when an employee got her order wrong and stole a tip jar to show her dissatisfaction, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the sandwich chain's location in Hemet, 85 miles east of Los Angeles, and was captured on video posted to social media.

"We've come to a lull in trying to identifying the actual person in that video," Hemet police Lt. Michael Arellano told Fox News. "She wasn't happy with her order is what it sounds like."

The customer appears visibly upset with an employee standing behind a counter while asking for her name, according to the footage.

BURGER KING CUSTOMER OPENS FIRE THROUGH DRIVE-THRU WINDOW OVER LONG WAIT TIME: REPORT

"What's your name?" the unidentified woman asks.

"I'm not telling you. I'm a minor," the employee replies.

The woman then appears to throw potato chip bags at the teenager before hurling napkins as well as taking a tip jar.

"On no, you're going to compensate me what you owe me," the woman said before lobbing the snacks.

Before leaving the store, she walked over to grab a bottled drink and pushed an employee blocking the exit.

VIRGINIA BREWERY RELEASES BEER INSPIRED BY VULGAR COMPLAINT FROM DISGRUNTLED MASKLESS CUSTOMER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The store didn't have working surveillance equipment at the time of the incident, Arellano said.

The store did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.