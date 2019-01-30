Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
California hot dog stand attack: Man suspected of punching 2 women turns himself in

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The California man accused of brutally punching two women after arguing with a vendor over a $6 hot dog has turned himself in, police said.

Arka Sangbarani Oroojian turned himself in to police Tuesday night after footage was released that appeared to show him punching two female victims in the face on Jan. 26 in downtown Los Angeles.

The victims reportedly overheard Oroojian arguing with a hot dog vendor over the price of a $6 hot dog, Fox 11 reported. A second vendor became involved and offered the suspect a free hot dog in order to defuse the situation, but to no avail.

That’s when the two women reportedly stepped in and a verbal argument ensued between them and Oroojian, Fox 11 reported.

Oroojian is allegedly seen on police video punching the two women in the face before fleeing the scene.

After turning himself in, Oroojian was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and his bail was set at $90,000.

