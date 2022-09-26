California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said.

Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.

Investigators said Angelo Santana, 22, was intoxicated and broke into the home belonging to 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng and her husband, 45-year-old Yang Luan.

Yang Luan attempted to restrain Santana and the pair got into a fight near the front door, authorities said. While the two men were fighting, Yuhui Zheng got a gun from upstairs and opened fire on Santana, Fox San Francisco reported.

Her husband sustained minor injuries.

Santana was armed but investigators believe the shooting was done in self-defense. No arrests have been made.

"Other interviews with those familiar with Santana indicate he had a history of alcohol substance abuse, wherein he would regularly show-up unannounced trying to find friends and acquaintances of his in the same neighborhood," the sheriff's department said.

The investigation is ongoing and the homeowners are cooperating with detectives, police said.