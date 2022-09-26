Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

The intruder into the California home was intoxicated and had a history of showing up at homes in the same neighborhood unannounced trying to find friends and acquaintances

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. 

Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder. 

Investigators said Angelo Santana, 22, was intoxicated and broke into the home belonging to 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng and her husband, 45-year-old Yang Luan.

A Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy. The department said a homeowner shot and killed an intruder who was fighting with her husband. 

Yang Luan attempted to restrain Santana and the pair got into a fight near the front door, authorities said. While the two men were fighting, Yuhui Zheng got a gun from upstairs and opened fire on Santana, Fox San Francisco reported.

Her husband sustained minor injuries. 

Santana was armed but investigators believe the shooting was done in self-defense. No arrests have been made. 

"Other interviews with those familiar with Santana indicate he had a history of alcohol substance abuse, wherein he would regularly show-up unannounced trying to find friends and acquaintances of his in the same neighborhood," the sheriff's department said. 

The investigation is ongoing and the homeowners are cooperating with detectives, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.