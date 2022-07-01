California homeowner, 93, shoots intruder: 'Defending his property'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 93-year-old man shot and injured a home intruder in California, according to authorities.

The attempted burglary happened in Moreno Valley around midnight on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Joe Teague, 93, informed dispatch he had "several subjects at gunpoint" in his residence.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph Ortega, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reported that there were multiple people inside Teague’s home when the shot was fired.

Witnesses told deputies that several people fled the scene just before authorities arrived.

Family member Oscar Malma told ABC7 that this is not the first time Teague’s home was broken into. The most recent incident happened last Friday in broad daylight.

"He was tired because every time he calls the police, (they took) forever to come and assist him," Malma said.

"He took the law into his own hands... He's been working all his life and whatever little things he has, he's (protecting)."

Malma suspects Teague was targeted because he is a retired plumber and musician.

"He has a lot of tools...he's a musician as well, so he's got a lot of musical instruments. Little by little, they've been ripping him off," Malma said.

Teague was taken to the police station for questioning, but Malma does not believe he will be arrested because, "he was defending his property."

The press release states that the homeowner is "justified in shooting of an intruder."

The investigation is ongoing.