California Gov. Newsom's home almost out of toilet paper amid coronavirus outbreak, wife says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s household is running dangerously low on toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak and, according to his wife, those who panic-bought supplies are to blame.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whose title is the First Partner of California, tweeted early Wednesday that her husband and four children will run out of toilet paper in the next 24 hours.

SPAIN'S CORONAVIRUS CASES SPIKE, EDGES CLOSER TO IRAN AMID NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

“One rose amidst all of this — family dinners and no late night homework stress,” Jennifer Newsom tweeted. “And nice to not have kids shuffling home late from sports and activities.

“And yes, unfortunately the thorn — we run out of toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex tomorrow. I wish people had not hoarded,” she wrote.

The message came as nearly one quarter – 23 percent – of California’s population remains under shelter-in-place orders Wednesday, meaning residents are instructed to only leave home for essential trips, such as visiting the grocery store, The Sacramento Bee reported.

About 9.2 million of the state’s 40 million population are affected.

San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz – issued mandatory shelter-in-place orders Monday. They were followed by Sacramento, Monterey, Sonoma and San Benito counties on Tuesday. A shelter-in-place order applying only to older residents was issued Tuesday in Ventura County, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Newsom served as mayor of San Francisco before he was elected governor in 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

California recorded at least 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, according to figures last updated by Johns Hopkins University by 10:13 a.m. EST (7:13 a.m. PT). The death toll in the state stood at 13.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, which involved reporters practicing “social distancing" by asking questions over the phone, Newsom said it was unlikely that public K-12 schools across the state would reopen before their scheduled summer breaks, the Bee reported.

He estimated about 98.8 percent of California’s 6.2 million students were already home from school as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The governor added he was seeking permission from the federal government to suspend standardized testing for the remainder of the school year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late Monday, after the San Francisco Bay-Area issued its lockdown, Newsom ordered all public gatherings of any size to be postponed; restaurants to switch to delivery or takeout service only; and for bars, nightclubs, gyms and other businesses not essential to public health or sanitation to shut their doors.