Crime
Published

California gas station shootout leaves 1 dead, former police captain injured

The shooting was the city's 115th homicide of the year.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A retired Oakland, California police captain was shot and another person was killed Thursday during a shootout at a gas station, according to local reports. 

The former officer, who officials did not identify, was pumping gas in the 1700 block of Castro Street around 1 p.m. when three suspects pulled up in a vehicle and attempted to rob him, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. 

A former Oakland, California police officer was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station Thursday. 

A former Oakland, California police officer was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station Thursday.  (KTVU)

"This highlights the violence that we've seen that in this city this entire year," he said. 

The former officer, who Fox affiliate KTVU-TV identified as Ersie Joyner, pulled out a weapon during the incident and opened fire, according to reports. 

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Armstrong said. 

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong addresses the media. 

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong addresses the media.  (KTVU)

Two suspected robbers returned fire and injured Joyner, according to KTVU. Armstrong declined to confirm whether the victim had a firearm on him. 

He underwent surgery and was in stable condition. The identity of the suspect who died was not released. 

No arrests were made and authorities are looking for the suspects. Armstrong said there were at least three assailants.

Oakland police investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas stationwhere a former Oakland police captain was shot and a robbery suspect was killed. 

Oakland police investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas stationwhere a former Oakland police captain was shot and a robbery suspect was killed.  (KTVU)

Joyner was the former head of the Oakland Police Department's Ceasefire program, which coordinates law enforcement, social services and community members in an effort to reduce violent crime, the news outlet reported.

