Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

California firefighters are helped by favorable weather in fight against forest fires

California humidity helped to contain active fires

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.

The size of the Electra Fire remained unchanged at about 6.1 square miles and containment doubled to 10%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a daily report.

"Humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity," Cal Fire said.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations in Amador neighboring Calaveras counties.

CALIFORNIA FIRE INJURES 5 FIREFIGHTERS, THREATENS HUNDREDS OF STRUCTURES

Cal Fire said the number of threatened structures remained at 1,217 but there were no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured.

Weather in California has helped firefighters deal with the massive forest fires. 

Weather in California has helped firefighters deal with the massive forest fires.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The National Weather Service said overnight infrared satellite imagery showed a "waning heat signature" from the fire as relative humidity levels reached 75% to 90% and northerly winds were generally light. Westerly breezes were expected by afternoon.

CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA RESIDENTS FORCED TO EVACUATE AS WILDFIRES BURN

The fire started at a recreation area along a river where people were celebrating July Fourth. The cause remained under investigation, but Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman has said the location could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a cause.