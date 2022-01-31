California firefighter shot and killed while battling dumpster fire

A firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton, California, on Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced.

Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"Captain Fortuna served the Stockton fire department for over 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children," Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 67-year-old man was apprehended, and a gun was recovered from the scene, Stockton Police Department Assistant Chief Jim Chraska said.