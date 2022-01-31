California firefighter shot and killed while battling dumpster fire
Captain Max Fortuna, 47, leaves behind a wife and two children
A firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton, California, on Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced.
Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
"Captain Fortuna served the Stockton fire department for over 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children," Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference.
A 67-year-old man was apprehended, and a gun was recovered from the scene, Stockton Police Department Assistant Chief Jim Chraska said.