California
Published

California firefighter shot and killed while battling dumpster fire

Captain Max Fortuna, 47, leaves behind a wife and two children

By Paul Best | Fox News
A firefighter was shot and killed in Stockton, California, on Monday morning while battling a dumpster fire, officials announced. 

Captain Max Fortuna, 47, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

"Captain Fortuna served the Stockton fire department for over 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children," Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference. 

A 67-year-old man was apprehended, and a gun was recovered from the scene, Stockton Police Department Assistant Chief Jim Chraska said. 

