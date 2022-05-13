California elementary school student shared Skittles-like cannabis candy at recess, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fourth-grade student at a California elementary school shared cannabis-infused candies with other students while at school, officials revealed.

"The cannabis candy was in a package that resembled Skittles," the Twin Rivers Unified School District explained in a statement.

The unidentified student shared the candy with others during recess earlier this week at Michael J. Castori Elementary School.

Several students reportedly ate the weed-infused candies.

"We find this whole situation distressing—edible marijuana products in packages that resemble popular brands of candy," school district officials said.

The parents of the student who shared the candy have been contacted, and an investigation into what happened was ongoing.

No students were hospitalized, according to the school district.