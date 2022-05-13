Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California elementary school student shared Skittles-like cannabis candy at recess, officials say

Several at the Sacramento school ate the candy, according to the district

Jiovanni Lieggi
By Jiovanni Lieggi | Fox News
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A fourth-grade student at a California elementary school shared cannabis-infused candies with other students while at school, officials revealed. 

"The cannabis candy was in a package that resembled Skittles," the Twin Rivers Unified School District explained in a statement. 

The unidentified student shared the candy with others during recess earlier this week at Michael J. Castori Elementary School.

The fourth-grade student handed out the candy during recess at Michael J. Castori Elementary School, officials said.

The fourth-grade student handed out the candy during recess at Michael J. Castori Elementary School, officials said. (Fox News)

Several students reportedly ate the weed-infused candies. 

"We find this whole situation distressing—edible marijuana products in packages that resemble popular brands of candy," school district officials said. 

Several students ate the candy, according to the school district.

Several students ate the candy, according to the school district. (Fox News)

The parents of the student who shared the candy have been contacted, and an investigation into what happened was ongoing. 

No students were hospitalized, according to the school district.