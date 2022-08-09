California doctor says he caught wife dumping Drano in his lemonade after he rigged kitchen with cameras

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California radiologist says he has video evidence of his wife, a dermatologist, spiking his drinks with dangerous household chemicals on multiple occasions – after he developed internal injuries and hid cameras in their kitchen.

Irvine police arrested 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, last week on suspicion of poisoning. She has not yet been formally charged, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Dr. Jack Chen, her 53-year-old husband, filed for an order of protection Friday,

"I am fearful of being in the same home and in the presence of respondent due to respondent’s recorded attempts to poison me with Drano," Chen’s request for a domestic violence restraining order reads.

Drano is a brand-name chemical drain cleaner that the U.S. government describes as "very dangerous" if ingested, inhaled or placed in contact with the skin or eyes.

"On three separate occasions of I have video of her pouring Draino (sic) taken from under our kitchen sink and pouring it into my lemonade (I drink it hot)," he wrote in a petition to the court.

Chen put the cameras in place after becoming suspicious in March and April, after noticing "a chemical taste" in his lemonade and being diagnosed with ulcers, gastritis and esophagitis, according to the filing.

In one instance, he said, he covered his drink with plastic wrap – and she allegedly peeled it off, spiked the drink, and replaced the covering.

According to the filing, the couple got married on July 4, 2012, and soon had two children, a daughter and son who are now 8 and 7, respectively.

"After the children were born, I became concerned about Emily’s behavior," Chen wrote.

At one point, he alleged, she demanded a massage, and he declined because he was sick.

"She stepped on my head until I did – and also began hiding money from me," he wrote in the filing.

He claimed his wife and mother-in-law, Yuqin "Amy" Gu, verbally and emotionally abused him for years and also belittled the children and isolated them from their cousins and friends.

"The kids are isolated in their own little bubble with only four family members: Emily, Amy, [and the two children]," Chen wrote. "I am ignored and not recognized as a family member. When the kids wrote letters to Santa they excluded my name for fear that Emily would get mad."

In his application for a restraining order, he is also seeking sole custody of the kids.

David Wohl, Yu's Attorney, called the allegations "false" and said they are motivated by a recent divorce filing and child custody case between the couple.

"Ms. Emily Yu vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else," he told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. "As a well-respected physician, her goal as always been to help people and never to harm people. Accordingly, she also strongly denies her husband's claims of abusing him and their children emotionally and physically."

Yu posted $30,000 bond on Friday and has been released, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. She’s due back in court on Nov. 3.

"We are reviewing the evidence in the case to see what charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

