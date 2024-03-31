Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh partner with company giving ex-convicts second chance: 'What grace is all about'

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh are lending some star power to one of the country's largest second-chance employers in America in hopes of giving ex-convicts hope of getting back on their feet after being released from prison.

Cincinnati-based Nehemiah Manufacturing says its purpose is to "build brands, create jobs and change lives," particularly for those who have criminal records, by enabling them to contribute to the success of brands like Tide, Downy and Febreeze.

Tebow says it's a lesson in "grace."

"Their heart for people is what shines, and the people are what shine. That's what it's all about," Tebow said.

"Yes, it's a manufacturing company, and they do an incredible job with everyday products that all of us use in an incredible way. But what's special about it is that people and why we should believe in second chances is because Grace gave us all a second chance first, and we need to so believe in giving people a second and a third and a fifth and an eleven-teenth chance. Because that's what Grace is all about."

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Easter Sunday, the couple shared their message of love, hope and redemption – qualities they find in Nehemiah's work.

Demi-Leigh said the purpose is to give people the opportunity to write their "comeback story," and elaborated more on how that goal is achieved.

"They have eight pillars that they use to walk alongside all of their employees, to come alongside them, to help them to be able to write that comeback story," she said.

"They provide financial support, continued education, things to the extent of affordable housing to their employees… when we look at Jesus's story, when, as believers, we see what he has done for us, especially on a day like today [Easter Sunday] how can we not but want to come alongside people and support them the way that we are supported?"

According to WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, the prison policy initiative indicates that Ohio releases nearly 416,000 men and women from prisons and jails every year.

The same report also states that nearly 70% of Nehemiah's workforce holds a criminal record and the company boasts an annual turnover rate of 15% compared to the nearly 40% average seen elsewhere.

"We're so grateful… for the difference [they] are making for the second chances, for the way they're showing love to individuals that so desperately need it," Tebow said.