Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California deputies discover booby trap explosive devices at home where they were serving eviction notice

The surrounding blocks were evacuated

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

California sheriff’s deputies discovered multiple "booby trap-type explosive devices" and "various weapons" in a home where they had served a restraining and move-out order to one of its occupants. 

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Stewart St in Stockton, which is located about 50 miles south of Sacramento and 80 miles east of San Francisco

(San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Civil Division were serving an eviction notice to someone at the house. They said the subject became "combative" and was arrested. Inside the home, they found "multiple explosives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An Explosive Ordinance Detonation (EOD) was called to the scene while the surrounding blocks were being evacuated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money