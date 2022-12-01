Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California correctional officers shoot, kill 2 inmates who were stabbing fellow prisoner

Convicted murderers Raul Cuen and Frank Nanez allegedly used makeshift weapons in attack at High Desert State Prison in Susanville, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Correctional officers at a Northern California prison shot and killed two inmates who were stabbing a fellow prisoner with makeshift weapons, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The alleged attackers, Raul Cuen and Frank Nanez, refused to follow verbal orders from prison staff to stop attacking Anthony Aguilera, the statement said.

Officers then fired a warning shot and deployed chemical agents, but the men continued to ignore them, officials said.

FAMILY MEMBER OF CALIFORNIA TRIPLE MURDER VICTIMS IN TEEN 'CATFISHING' CASE SPEAKS OUT

The alleged attackers, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, were struck by gunfire and died a short time later, officials said.

The alleged attackers, Frank Nanez and Raul Cuen, were struck by gunfire and died a short time later, officials said. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

"Staff then fired additional rounds when the attack continued," the statement said.

Both Cuen and Nanez were struck by gunfire and died a short time later, officials said.

Aguilera, 68, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Aguilera, 68, was hospitalized in serious condition. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

Cuen, 48, was incarcerated in 1994 on a life sentence for murder, while Nanez, 32, was serving seven years to life for first-degree murder.

CALIFORNIA MAN ADMITS TO FIRING BB GUN IN PLANNED PARENTHOOD DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Cuen and Nanez allegedly stabbed Aguilera before correctional officers shot and killed them.

Cuen and Nanez allegedly stabbed Aguilera before correctional officers shot and killed them. (IStock)

Aguilera, 68, was hospitalized in serious condition. He is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two officers, who were not identified, were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, consistent with CDCR policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.