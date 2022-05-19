California city considers killing geese over droppings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Foster City, California ruffled the feathers of animal rights activists with their plan to kill hundreds of geese after failing to reduce the mess of their droppings through other measures.

According to KTVU, the Canadian geese are causing a problem at beaches and parks, and city officials have already tried to ward them off by using strobe lights, fences, and dogs. Since none of those worked, the city is hoping to get a population control permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, angering those who see this as an extreme measure.

"The geese, they are wildlife, this is their land too," said Erik Allen, who is with the group Direct Action Everywhere. "They are part of the scenery they are part of Foster City. And they don’t have to kill them."

Allen and his organization helped organize a protest against the plan on Tuesday outside city hall.

A city spokesperson addressed the controversy, acknowledging the plans while noting that nothing has happened yet.

"No action or decision on the matter has been made, other than the direction to acquire the necessary permits should the city move forward with lethal removal," the statement said.

The spokesperson noted that "Foster City is considering the lethal removal of a limited number of geese" due to "an obligation to maintain healthy waterways and inviting parks."