Alligator crashes exams at Louisiana high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reading, writing and alligators?

Louisiana police responded to a high school in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans, Tuesday morning after a four-and-a-half-foot alligator was seen outside a classroom window, according to the Slidell Police Department.

The department said the gator disrupted the students' first-hour exams around 10 a.m.

"Slidell Police School Resource Officers are currently in a standoff with an alligator at one of our local high schools! Everyone is safe and the Animal Control SWAT Team is en route to negotiate a peaceful ending!" the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday along with photos of a resource officer waiting with the reptile.

"ONLY, in Louisiana…and maybe Florida," the department added in another post.

ALLIGATOR CAPTURED AT ENTRANCE OF FLORIDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FLORIDA FAMILY DISCOVERS GIANT ALLIGATOR ‘TAKING A DIP’ IN SWIMMING POOL

MASSIVE ALLIGATOR SPOTTED LUMBERING THROUGH FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD, VIDEO SHOWS

Resource Officer Bridie Stevens and Sergeant Jeff Kahrs contained the animal and watched over it for 30 minutes until animal control arrived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Animal control was able to safely remove the scholarly reptile and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries relocated it back into the wild.

The department said all precautions were taken to make sure the students were safe, adding on a lighter, more facetious note, "if he returns, warrants have been issued for the gator for L.R.S. 14:63 (Trespassing) and L.R.S. 14:359.5 (Prohibition of Interference with Educational Process)."