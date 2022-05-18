Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Alligator crashes exams at Louisiana high school

“ONLY, in Louisiana…and maybe Florida,” the department wrote on Facebook

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Reading, writing and alligators? 

Louisiana police responded to a high school in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans, Tuesday morning after a four-and-a-half-foot alligator was seen outside a classroom window, according to the Slidell Police Department. 

The department said the gator disrupted the students' first-hour exams around 10 a.m. 

"Slidell Police School Resource Officers are currently in a standoff with an alligator at one of our local high schools! Everyone is safe and the Animal Control SWAT Team is en route to negotiate a peaceful ending!" the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday along with photos of a resource officer waiting with the reptile. 

"ONLY, in Louisiana…and maybe Florida," the department added in another post. 

The department said the gator disrupted the students' first-hour exams around 10 a.m.

A resource officer waited with the alligator until animal control arrived. The police department later turned this photo into a meme contest on Facebook. 

A resource officer waited with the alligator until animal control arrived. The police department later turned this photo into a meme contest on Facebook.

The alligator was safely released back into the wild by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 

The alligator was safely released back into the wild by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Resource Officer Bridie Stevens and Sergeant Jeff Kahrs contained the animal and watched over it for 30 minutes until animal control arrived. 

Animal control was able to safely remove the scholarly reptile and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries relocated it back into the wild. 

The department said all precautions were taken to make sure the students were safe, adding on a lighter, more facetious note, "if he returns, warrants have been issued for the gator for L.R.S. 14:63 (Trespassing) and L.R.S. 14:359.5 (Prohibition of Interference with Educational Process)." 