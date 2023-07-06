Expand / Collapse search
California church targeted with overnight cross burnings, police investigating

Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church had never been threatened or vandalized before, authorities said

Andrea Vacchiano
Three crosses were burned Thursday morning outside a predominantly Black church in Los Angeles, police say.

Authorities reported that three crosses in front of Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church were set ablaze around 4:30 a.m. A fire accelerant was used, and the middle cross was knocked down to the ground.

The flames were put out with a garden hose by a good Samaritan, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. Police said they believe the crosses may have also self-extinguished.

"The church has been in operation for approximately 28 years and has never had a threat or vandalism," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Burned crosses outside church

Authorities reported that three crosses in front of Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church were set on fire early Thursday morning. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The case is being actively investigated by House of Worship Taskforce, which is made up of the LAPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and FBI agents.

"The task force is utilized as a means to share information and resources; such as accelerant sniffing K-9 from the ATF; the LAPD and FBI will investigate any possible hate crime," police explained.

"There are no suspects, suspect descriptions, or motive. Investigators are still looking for any surveillance cameras or witnesses; so far nothing," the LAPD added.

Pastor Pierre Howard denounced the attack at a press conference Thursday.

Pastor Pierre Howard

Pastor Pierre Howard denounced the attack in a press conference about the cross burnings Thursday. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

"It's a shame that people still want to do things like this in this day and age," Howard said.

"I think [the suspect is] just someone who, at that moment and time, made a bad decision. I hope that's what happened," the reverend added.

Cross burnings have been historically associated with racism against Black Americans and hatred against Christianity. In March, a Mississippi man was sentenced for burning a cross in his yard to intimidate his Black neighbors.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.