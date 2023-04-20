Expand / Collapse search
California
California boy, 10, dies after fight at trampoline park

California police are working to determine if charges will be file

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 10-year-old boy died after injuries he sustained during a fight with another child at a trampoline park in Merced, California.

The Merced Police Department said in a Facebook post that 10-year-old Anthony Duran got into a "brief physical altercation" with another kid on April 13 at Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in the basketball area.

The 10-year-old boy collapsed, witnesses told police, and Duran was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fight but died on Monday.

Police say that the other juvenile fled from the scene after the incident took place and identified the other youth involved in the altercation, which was caught on the park's security camera.

Anthony Duran

The Merced Police Department said in a Facebook post that 10-year-old Anthony Duran got into a "brief physical altercation" with another kid on April 13 at Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in the basketball area. (Nellie Ann/Facebook)

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Rockin’ Jump trampoline park

Rockin’ Jump trampoline park in Merced, California (Google Maps)

Police are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed, a press release states.

