Alabama mass shooting: Police make 5th arrest in Dadeville Sweet 16 massacre

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, made a fifth arrest Thursday in connection to a mass shooting in Dadeville on Saturday that left four dead and 32 injured during a Sweet 16 party.

Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested by Special Agents of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday and charged with four counts of reckless murder.

The announcement comes on the same day that Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee was arrested, and a day after Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn was taken into custody.

Two brothers, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, were also arrested in connection to the shooting Tuesday.

ALEA tweeted that all five individuals arrested for their alleged connection to the shooting have been charged with four counts of reckless murder, all have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail without bond.

In a press release Thursday, ALEA said the Dadeville Police Department, Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Marshals Service and 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office all played a part in the investigation, as well as locating and apprehending the suspects.

Gunfire erupted Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, killing four people and injuring 32 others, four of whom remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, a star wide receiver with plans to play college football at Jacksonville State this fall was killed, along with Shaunkivia Nicole "KeKe" Smith, a senior at Dadeville High School who was described as an athlete-turned-team manager; 2022 Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Emmanuel "Siah" Collins, 19, an aspiring singer who planned to start college this fall; and 2018 Dadeville High School graduate Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, another former athlete at the school.

District Attorney Mike Segrest shared stories with reporters previously about how the birthday girl, Alexis Dowdell, held her brother, Philstavious, as he took his last breath.

Segrest said he knows some of the victims personally – they are kids of his friends, people he went to school with and people he played ball with or against when he was in high school.

"These are our kids," he said. "Don't mess with our kids. Don't mess with our kids."

Authorities have not shed light on any potential motive for the mass shooting.

Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this report.