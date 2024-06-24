California boy, 4, found safe after vanishing from campground, spending night in wilderness

A 4-year-old California boy who vanished from a campground in the Fresno area has been found safe after spending 22 hours in the wilderness, police say.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing Christian Ramirez being brought to safety by the Tulare County Search and Rescue Team following his disappearance last Thursday from the Rancheria Campground near Huntington Lake.

"We're going to get you back to your family," one rescuer is heard telling the child while carrying him through the woods.

Authorities say Ramirez was reported missing from the campground shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday and was discovered on Friday around 8 a.m. local time.

"He was about a quarter mile away from where he reportedly disappeared," the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Christian is in good condition, he was just tired and hungry. He has been reunited with his parents."

The sheriff’s office said the search to find Ramirez was an "amazing show of teamwork and dedication."

"There were more than 50 deputies and volunteers who combined to participate in this search," it added. "This included members of other law enforcement agencies who assisted us, working non-stop throughout the night."

Further details about the nature of Ramirez’s disappearance were not immediately available.