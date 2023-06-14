Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

California Border Patrol chief slams 'sanctuary' law after illegal immigrant allegedly takes life during DUI

SB54 limits cooperation between state and local authorities, and federal immigration agencies, including ICE

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The U.S. Border Patrol chief in charge of overseeing the agency's El Centro, California, sector slammed a state law that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities after he said a drunken driver in the country illegally killed someone in a crash. 

Gregory Bovino didn't specify the nature of the deadly crash, but tweeted that the suspect was previously convicted of striking his spouse. He added that because of California's "inaction, thanks to SB54, has claimed another life."

TEXAS CONGRESSMAN PROPOSES DNA TESTING TO DETERMINE ILLEGAL ALIEN'S FAMILY TIES TO A MINOR

California SB54 immigration law

An image of a car crash where an illegal immigrant allegedly killed someone. The suspect was previously convicted of hitting his spouse, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.  (U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino)

#Border safety isn't just control, it's protection," he tweeted. "An #INNOCENT life taken by a #drunkdriver, who was found to be in the US illegally."

Bovino was referring to Senate Bill 54, which limits cooperation between state and local authorities and federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE). It basically limits who local authorities can transfer at the request of immigration authorities.

The sanctuary state policy effect in 2018 and was blasted by critics, who say the policy allows illegal immigrants who commit crimes to re-offend after being released from local custody instead of being handed over to federal immigration authorities.

Supporters had said SB54 allows law enforcement agencies to target criminals without harming those in the country illegally.

"This bill strikes a balance that will protect public safety while bringing a measure of comfort to those families who are now living in fear every day," then California Gov. Jerry Brown said at the time he signed the legislation. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.